Coca-Cola gains Gatorade rival with stake in BodyArmour

The Coca-Cola Company has acquired a majority stake in BodyArmour as the drinks giant looks to meet consumer demand for sports performance and hydration drinks.

The deal also provides Coca-Cola with a competitor to PepsioCo’s Gatorade.

The investment in BodyArmour will be part of the Coca-Cola North America Venturing and Emerging Brands investment portfolio.

According to a company release, the brand will continue to operate independently under the same leadership team lead by co-founder and Chairman Mike Repole.

Repole has had success co-founding and incubating other brands including smartwater and vitaminwater – which joined the Coca-Cola portfolio in 2007 – and have since become billion-dollar brands with global availability.

Coca-Cola North America President Jim Dinkins said: “BodyArmour is one of the fastest growing beverage trademarks in America and competes in exciting categories.

“I have no doubt it will prove to be a strong offering to our system alongside our already powerful hydration portfolio as we accelerate our position as a total beverage company.”

