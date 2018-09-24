Co-op introduces compostable carrier bags as part of sustainability strategy

Efforts by the Co-op to eliminate single-use plastic will see the supermarket replace plastic carrier bags with an environmentally-friendly alternative.

The Co-op said that this latest move is part of a new “hard-hitting ethical strategy” which will tackle plastic pollution as well as food waste, healthy eating, saving energy and trading fairly.

This comes as Britain’s supermarkets are taking more robust action on plastic pollution and waste in the supply chain.

The blue-print sets out how the Co-op will ban single-use own-brand plastic products and reduce its overall use of plastic packaging within five years and stop using hard to recycle materials – like black plastic.

As part of the commitment, lightweight compostable carrier bags, which can be used to carry shopping home and then be re-used as food waste caddy liners, will be rolled out to almost 1,400 Co-op food stores.

The Co-op’s pledge on plastic will see all its own-brand packaging become easy to recycle by 2023. It has promised to use a minimum of 50% recycled plastic in bottles, pots, trays and punnets by 2021.

All own-brand black and dark plastic packaging, including black ready meal trays, will be eliminated by 2020.

Jo Whitfield, Retail Chief Executive, Co-op, said: “The price of food wrapped in plastic has become too much to swallow and, from today, the Co-op will phase out any packaging which cannot be reused.

“The first step to remove single-use plastic, will be to launch compostable carrier bags in our stores. They are a simple but ingenious way to provide an environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic shopping bags.”

She added: “Our ban on single-use plastic is central to our new ethical blue-print. The Co-op was founded on righting wrongs, and we first campaigned to stop food fraud.

“Now we face huge global challenges and have created a recipe for sustainability to source responsibly, treat people with fairness and produce products which have minimal impact on the planet.

“We can’t do it alone, which is why partnerships are key to our plan.”

