Chr. Hansen expands R&D facility to meet demand for natural foods

Bioscience Chr. Hansen has expanded its principle R&D facility and global expertise centre in Montpellier, France.

The expansion is intended to keep the company abreast of increasing demand for natural, innovative food and beverage products.

The building capacity will house additional employees on site and the laboratory space will be more than double what it is today.

The new building will include a modern show room for welcoming customers – both for training or development work in the laboratories.

“The Global Expertise Centre in Montpellier welcomes customers from around the world on a constant basis,” said Vice President of Innovation, Luc Ganivet.

“At our facilities we work in partnership with our customers as we share our pigment and application expertise to find the solutions that meet the unique needs of their brands.”

He added: “Our team in Montpellier has grown significantly over the years. Today we have 40 employees and we will continue to grow in number as we accelerate our innovation strategy to respond to the increasing market demand.

“Now we will develop a more modern facility that will further improve our ability to work closely with customers and advance our R&D efforts, and create space for our growing team.”

Chr. Hansen Natural Colours purchased the site in Montpellier 18 years ago. Since then, the site has grown to become its main R&D centre for natural colours & colouring foodstuffs.

The expansion and upgrade of the facilities will start as soon as September 2018, with the full new building and site upgrade finalized by November 2019.

This follows a major investment in Milwaukee to create a new Natural Colours site in the US, including expanded laboratory and production capabilities.

