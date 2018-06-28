China lifts ban on exports of British beef

China has lifted its longstanding ban on exports of beef from the UK in a landmark move estimated to be worth £250 million in the first five years for British producers.

The decisions come more than two decades after the Chinese government first imposed a ban on British beef in the wake of the BSE outbreak.

It is the culmination of several years of site inspections and negotiations between UK and Chinese government officials.

China is currently the UK’s eighth largest export market for agri-food, with over £560 million worth of food and drink bought by Chinese consumers last year.

“This is fantastic news for our world-class food and farming industry and shows we can be a truly outward looking Britain outside the European Union,” said Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

“Today’s milestone will help to unlock UK agriculture’s full potential and is a major step to forging new trading relationships around the globe.”

Food exports from the UK continue to soar with record exports of over £22 billion in 2017. Our food and drink businesses are now selling their products to 217 markets.

This announcement will allow official market access negotiations to begin, a process which typically takes around three years.

It follows the Prime Minister’s trade mission to China earlier this year, where she agreed new measures to improve market access to China.

“This marks an important milestone in growing our meat exports to this all-important market,” said AHDB International Market Development Director Dr Phil Hadley.

“Today’s news follows years of collaboration between AHDB, government and industry to make this a reality and we now look forward to seeing UK beef exported to the country for the first time in over 20 years.

“We will now begin the work on the export protocols and approvals to allow commercial shipments to begin.”

