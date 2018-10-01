Cell-based meat start-up secures $3.5m to scale-up

Meatable, the cell-based meat start-up backed by the University of Cambridge and Stanford University, has secured $3.5 million in seed funding to expand its breakthrough technology.

The company’s process works by taking a single cell from a cow, chicken or pig to create animal muscle and fat cells that produce meat in three weeks.

Using its patented platform technology, Meatable aims to be the first company to produce the meats that account for 90% of total global meat consumption – namely chicken, pork, and beef, and plans to present its first product – a juicy hamburger – within three years.

Mark Kotter, neurosurgery clinician scientist and lecturer at University of Cambridge and inventor of the patented Meatable technology, said: “In conjunction with the work of Professor Roger Pedersen at Stanford University, the technology my team has developed overcomes the scalability issues that have been holding back progress in this field.

“The cell lines we’ve developed proliferate indefinitely and produce millions of identical cells, at unprecedented purities and within a very short timeframe.

“The result is genuine tissue that does not require foetal bovine serum to grow – the standard cellular medium upon which cells usually feed – which has been one of the biggest barriers to producing meat at scale.”

Meatable CTO Daan Luining added: “Though the cell-based meat market is still in its early stages, our novel production methods are jumpstarting the process to creating affordable alternatives to traditional meat for consumers.”

Like this: Like Loading...