UK soft drinks brand amps up expansion plans after raising £1m

Cawston Press, the British soft drinks company, is ramping up its expansion domestically and overseas after raising £1 million in an equity fundraising round.

The round is made up from existing shareholders, members of the Cawston Press team from the UK, Australia and USA. It was almost completed by a select number of private investors in the food and drink Industry.

“Our team is made up of people who want to make better quality soft drinks the norm not the niche,” said Managing Director Steve Kearns.

“When we initially considered undertaking a full external fundraising round, we quickly realised that there was sufficient appetite from within our own ‘Cawston Crowd’ of founder shareholders, the management team and close industry contacts to raise the necessary money ourselves.”

The fundraising comes at a critical moment for the brand, following the recent introduction of its no added sugar sparkling range recipes in the UK and a continued push for international distribution.

Cawston will be launching its sparking drinks in France later this summer.

