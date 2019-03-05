Carrefour puts milk range on blockchain

French retailer Carrefour is continuing its blockchain crusade by applying the technology to its Carrefour Quality Line fresh micro-filtered full-fat milk.

This follows Auvergne chicken and farmhouse fattened chicken, tomatoes, eggs and, most recently, Carrefour Quality Line oranges, being put on blockchain.

Starting this month, Carrefour said it is going to gradually start selling Carrefour Quality Line fresh micro-filtered full-fat milk that takes advantage of blockchain technology.

This CQL product is made with the Gillot dairy’s expertise using animals from within a radius of 30 km of the dairy and cows fed on GMO-free feeds, reared on modestly-sized farms in accordance with practices that ensure animal welfare.

With this technology, consumers can scan a QR code on the label with their smartphones and then access an interface which will give them a wealth of information about the route that the product has taken – from where it was farmed or grown, right up to the date it was placed on the store shelves.

Consumers will be able to see the GPS coordinates of farmers whose animals’ milk was collected, get information about the cows’ feeds depending on the season, find out exactly when the milk was collected and where it was packaged, etc.

They will also be able to use blockchain technology to identify the various stakeholders involved in the whole product line and find out about what they do – their livestock rearing practices, using microfiltration to store the milk, conducting quality checks throughout the production process, for example.

