Carrageenan extract offers cost-effective, texturizing option for dairy makers

Cargill has expanded its Seabrid portfolio with a new type of carrageenan extract which, it says, is a cost-effective option for dairy manufacturers to achieve premium texture.

Satiagel Seabrid is a new type of carrageenan extract based on 100% cultivated seaweed, enabling a reliable supply of sustainably sourced ingredients while also delivering the texture preferred by consumers.

“From our recent global proprietary consumer research, we found that texture is a strong deciding factor in consumer food preferences,” says Caroline Delabrousse, dairy application specialist for Cargill Starches, Sweeteners & Texturizers.

“In line with current trends, consumers look for full-bodied products with a creamy texture. Our research also revealed that over 70% of consumers look at creaminess and a smooth texture as the main criteria to determine whether they will purchase a dairy dessert again.

“Employing a new technology, we can now replicate the functionality of wild seaweed using cultivated seaweed, offering food developers a reliable solution to achieve an appealing creamy texture.”

Euromonitor 2018 forecasts that the demand for dairy desserts will continue to increase steadily, with the Middle East and Africa as well as Eastern Europe being the fastest growing regions.

“As demand for dairy grows, we find consumers searching for the ideal combination of premium quality dairy desserts at affordable prices,” said Xavier Martin, global seaweed product manager for Cargill Starches, Sweeteners & Texturizers.

“Seabrid’s hybrid-like functionality provides the premium textures consumers seek, including outstanding creaminess, body and mouthfeel in any type of crème dessert, custard, or multi-layered desserts, while also enabling an attractive price.”

