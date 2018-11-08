New joint venture sees Cargill & Royal DSM develop sweeteners

Cargill has forged a new joint venture with science-based nutrition business Royal DSM to produce zero-calorie sweeteners.

The two companies produce sweet-tasting molecules – such as steviol glycosides Reb M and Reb D – through fermentation.

In doing so, the joint venture – called Avansya – aims to provide food and drink makers with a scalable, sustainable and low-cost in-use solution than if these same molecules were extracted from the stevia leaf.

The new venture will combine both companies’ technologies for producing steviol glycoside products made through fermentation and will market its products under one brand name – EverSweet.

As well as combing the technical know-how of each company, the joint venture will also make use of a new fermentation facility being built at the site in Blair, expected to be completed in summer 2019.

“One of the most significant transformations in global food & beverage markets is the drive to reduce sugar in people’s diets,” said DSM Food Specialties President, Patrick Niels.

“This partnership will allow us to bring sustainably produced sugar-reduction solutions based on steviol glycosides to market faster and more effectively at a scale to deliver global impact. Both DSM and Cargill are purpose-led companies.”

Chris Simons, Cargill Vice President Food Segment North America, added: “While consumers are searching out foods and beverages that help meet their dietary needs or goals, whether for a diabetic diet or simply reducing calories and sugar intake, brand-owners know that great taste can’t be compromised.

“By partnering with DSM, we can further advance a commercialised Reb M & Reb D product line that offers what consumers desire.”

