Cargill opens new $70m protein headquarters

Cargill has officially opened its new $70 million protein headquarters in Wichita, Kansas which, it says, is “focussed on inspiring the future of protein”.

The new state-of-the-art building was created as a destination to retain and recruit top talent and immerse customers in innovative culinary and food sensory experiences.

Designed for collaboration and growth, the headquarters connects Cargill’s 800 Wichita-based employees with 28,000 additional colleagues across North America and more than three dozen protein production facilities in the US and Canada.

“We want to help make Wichita the Silicon Valley of protein, bringing together the best minds, innovation and technology in the industry,” said Cargill Protein President Brian Sikes.

Crowdsourced solutions from employees guided the design of the 188,000-square-foot building, which includes outdoor Wi-Fi lounges, game tables, grills and a firepit and flexible workspaces with easy access to shopping and culinary experiences in Wichita’s Old Town District.

Among the benefits is a sensory centre that allows Cargill and its customers to conduct product research, focus groups and product testing.

“Our customers rely on us to bring insights to the table and anticipate what consumers need and want,” said Sikes.

“This building, along with our existing Cargill Innovation Centre, creates a destination for customers to tap into our expertise and experience the future of protein.”

