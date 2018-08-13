Cargill opens Indonesian aquaculture innovation centre

Cargill has opened an aquaculture innovation centre in Indonesia where it will work with freshwater fish farmers in raise farming and feeding standards.

The Technology Application Centre (TAC) is located at Ciseeng, Parung-Bogor, which is a hub for freshwater aquaculture in Indonesia.

It will bring global aquaculture best practices and expertise from Cargill’s network of 12 such centres dedicated to aquaculture worldwide.

The TAC will also provide a platform where local aquaculture farmers can come for training and discussions around feeding and other farm management practices, Cargill said.

“Freshwater aquaculture in Indonesia is showing strong growth thanks to increasing demand for seafood in the country,” said Chad Gauger, MD of Cargill Aqua Nutrition in South Asia.

“This innovation centre will support the development of the freshwater aquaculture industry by educating and training farmers on how to improve their productivity and income.”

The centre covers one hectare, with eight large ponds and a set of closed cement tanks for smaller trials in closed systems.

It is designed to improve the feed performance of freshwater fish varieties including catfish, tilapia, pangasius and carp.

It is the fourth TAC Cargill has opened in South Asia this year and brings the Cargill aqua nutrition TAC footprint in Asia to six locations.

