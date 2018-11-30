Cargill invests $70m in Thai poultry and seafood operations

Cargill is investing $70 million in its Thailand business to meet the growing global demand for seafood and poultry.

Poultry makes up almost 80% of the company’s operations in Thailand, from where it exports to more than 28 countries.

Now the company is using the investment to power a technology implementation into the poultry supply chain. The investment will also be used to expand a cooked poultry facility in Nakornratchasima, in Northeastern Thailand.

On the seafood front, Cargill will use funds for the Technology Application Centre for research and development for the aquaculture industry. The company will also upgrade and refurbish an aqua feed production plant located in Petchaburi.

“We appreciate the Thai government’s support of direct foreign investment which has allowed companies like Cargill to grow with the Thai economy and community over the last 50 years,” said Dave MacLennan, Chairman and CEO of Cargill.

“By investing in technology innovation, we can make our supply chains as efficient and sustainable as possible – as we work to nourish those in Thailand and around the world.”

To date, Cargill has invested more than $1.5 billion into its operations in Thailand.

