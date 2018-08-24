Cargill invests $150m in new Brazilian pectin production facility

Cargill is planning to construct an $150 million HM pectin production facility in Brazil to meet rising market demand.

HM pectin is a versatile, citrus fruit-based texturiser used for jams, beverages/juices, acid dairy drinks and confectionery.

“The pectin market has seen a strong growth for several years, primarily driven by the acid dairy drink market, as well as the growing global consumer demand for label-friendly ingredients,” said Bruce McGoogan, strategy and innovation leader for Cargill starches, sweeteners and texturizers business.

“HM pectin plays a significant role in delivering on both trends—as it is a plant-based texturiser designed for acid dairy drinks as well as for jams, beverages and confectionery products.

“The intention to invest in a plant in Brazil, which has an abundant citrus fruit supply, allows Cargill to deliver the pectin our customers need and consumers demand.”

Cargill said the new plant is part of a wider plant to strengthen its full pectin footprint. This also includes improvements to its existing plants in Germany, France and Italy.

“Adding an industry-leading pectin asset in Brazil will complement Cargill’s existing European network and create the capacity to serve our customers around the globe with premium pectin ingredients,” said Laerte Moraes, MD of Cargill’s starches, sweeteners and texturisers business in South America.

“The intended investments also illustrate Cargill’s commitment to its employees and the economies in both Europe and Brazil through job growth and financial contributions. The intention is to start construction early 2019.”

