Cargill investing $200m to grow Pakistan business

Cargill is planning to step-up its activity in Pakistan by investment more than $200 million in scaling up oilseeds crushing, edible oils, animal feed and dairy.

The investment will take place over the next three-to-five years and aims to expand across its agricultural trading and supply chain whilst also ensuring safety and food traceability.

Cargill is well positioned to strengthen and take advantage of Pakistan’s flourishing dairy industry and the rising demand for edible oil.

“Having been in Pakistan for more than 30 years, Cargill is happy to demonstrate our commitment to the country’s future through investment in our business and communities here,” said Imran Nasrullah, country head, Cargill Pakistan.

“Finalising one of our first investments in the agricultural supply chain in Pakistan is our top priority.

“We have received a very positive response from the Pakistani government and we value their support as we expand our presence here, helping industries, farmers and communities succeed.”

