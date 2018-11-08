Cargill expands traceability turkey programme for Thanksgiving

Cargill has expanding its Thanksgiving turkey traceability programme allowing consumers trace their Honeysuckle White turkeys to the family farm where they were raised.

Powered by blockchain, the solution allows consumers to use a text or enter an on-package code online to track their turkey back to the family farm, as well as access the farm’s location by state and county, view the family farm story, see photos from the farm and read a message from the farmer.

Kassie Long, Honeysuckle White Brand Manager, said: “We launched this program as a pilot in 2017 and are expanding it this year to meet the increased consumer demand for farm to fork transparency.

“Now, more consumers can get to know the farmers that raised their turkeys and enjoy a family-farm raised turkey this holiday season.”

Last year’s successful pilot program was the first time a blockchain solution was used by a major turkey brand.

This year, the brand is stepping things up with an increase from 60,000 turkeys to more than 200,000 over the Thanksgiving and holiday season.

The traceability turkeys will be carried in a number of retail stories across the Mid West and other markets around the US.

“Cargill is making meaningful investments in technologies like blockchain to digitalize our food and agricultural supply chains in ways that benefit the entire industry and help our customers,” said Debra Bauler, chief information officer, Cargill Protein and Salt.

