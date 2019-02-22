Cargill boosting instant starch capacity

Cargill is expanding the instant starch capacity at its Sas Van Gent production plant in The Netherlands with a €20 million investment.

Instant starch is a key ingredient in many cold prepared foods. Worldwide, the demand for the categories in which instant starch is used has increased.

According to Euromonitor, retail volumes for ready meals, sauces, soups, cakes and pastries combined grew by 11 percent from 2013 to 2018, well above the growth of overall packaged food of 7% in the same period.

“Consumers have had to adapt their eating habits to their busier lifestyles, which has led to an increased demand for convenience food,” said Denis Palacioglu, Starch Product Line Manager, Cargill in Europe.

“This investment in the plant allows Cargill to deliver on the current consumer demand, and to prepare for even greater customer needs in the future.”

The project includes the construction of a new building and the installation of two new roll dryers in the Sas Van Gent production facility. High food-safety standards and hygienic process design principles are applied to ensure product quality.

The new plant is expected to go live in the summer of 2019.

