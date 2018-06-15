c-LEcta, the Germany industrial biotech specialist, is working with an unnamed ingredient supplier to develop a process to expand production of a plant-based sweetener with sugar-like taste.

The two organisations have developed a process based on enzymatic treatment of precursors of these sweeteners. This new enzymatic treatment now makes it possible to efficiently convert the precursors into a better tasting sweetener.

These sweeteners are safe and suitable for diabetics, the organisations claim. The cultivation is more sustainable due to the smaller use of resources required in the process.

The highly effective enzyme process helps to provide the food and beverage industry with greater supply of great-tasting, plant-based sweeteners. That increased supply helps to enable production of zero-calorie soft drinks sweetened 100% with plant-based sweeteners.

The enzyme technology made in Germany has been incorporated at commercial scale and has the potential to enable our partner to decisively change the world market for natural sweeteners. The sweetener produced via this process is USA FDA “GRAS” which means it is available for use by food and beverage companies in the USA.

