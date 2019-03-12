Bumble Bee Foods tracing fresh fish using blockchain

Bumble Bee Foods, the largest branded shelf-stable seafood company in North America, is using the SAP Cloud Platform Blockchain service to track fresh fish from the ocean to table.

With SAP’s blockchain technology, consumers and customers will be able to easily access the complete origin and history of Bumble Bee Foods’ Natural Blue by Anova yellowfin tuna simply by using their smartphones to scan a QR code on the product package.

With the snap of a code, the technology provides instant information about the fish-to-market journey, including the size of the catch, point of capture and the fishing community that caught it, as well as valuable insights to verify authenticity, freshness, safety, fair trade fishing certification and sustainability.

“With SAP, we have the ability to track fish the moment it’s caught and as it travels around the world, telling the story of each tuna while positively impacting ecosystems and the lives of the people all the way down the line,” Bumble Bee Foods Chief Information Officer Tony Costa said.

Oliver Betz, Global Head and Senior Vice President of SAP Innovative Business Solutions, said: “This solution is an example of how blockchains can be used to revolutionize the future of food.

“It creates transparency and traceability across the food supply chain, from the ocean, across the cold chain, to the warehouse, store and our table.

“When we help enterprises like Bumble Bee to make innovation real, we support the consumer’s need to know and reinforce their faith in the brands they trust.”

