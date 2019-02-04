Bühler, Nestlé and Givaudan launch new Future Food Initiative

Bühler, Nestlé and Givaudan have co-founded the Future Food Initiative to accelerate the development of healthy food products and more sustainable, plastic-free packaging.

Research conducted via this new initiative aims to lay the ground for “secure access to affordable nutrition, addressing global challenges of hunger and malnutrition”.

“We are stepping up as an industry to address challenges in the food value chain,” says Stefan Scheiber, CEO of the Bühler Group.

“Bühler’s ambition is to create innovative and sustainable solutions, partnering with leading research institutes, industrial partners, and promising start-ups in the world of food.”

In the same context, Bühler said it will officially open its CUBIC innovation campus in spring and will welcome innovation partners, customers, start-ups and academics to benefit from the new facilities.

It is funded by a donation from the industrial partners with a total amount of 4.1 million Swiss francs.

Its overarching goal is to further expand research and education in the area of food and nutrition sciences at the interface of universities and enterprises.

The initiative’s objective is to accelerate the development of healthy food products which leverage consumer trends, to intensify the search for solutions for sustainable, plastic-free packaging, and to secure access to affordable nutrition.

The Future Food Initiative brings together competences from academic and industrial research in food and nutrition sciences at ETH Zürich and EPFL.

“We have launched this initiative to pool our expertise in research and innovation to find innovative approaches for healthy foods and a sustainable supply chain,” says Detlef Günther, Vice President for Research and Corporate Relations at the ETH Zürich.

Andreas Mortensen, Vice President for Research at the EPFL, added: “[This initiative] will create hand-in-hand partnerships for faculty of our two sister institutes of technology with partner companies of absolutely top calibre, on critical yet fun areas of research.

“This initiative will offer several talented young scientists a unique opportunity for their professional and intellectual growth.”

Ian Roberts, CTO of the Bühler Group, said: “The initiative will help make Switzerland a global lighthouse for innovation across the food value chain.”

Like this: Like Loading...