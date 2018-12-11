Bühler is launching a new consumer food-focussed segment which will incorporate Haas, which it acquired in January 2018.

Consumer Foods will bring together Bühler’s Grains & Food business together with Haas.

It will focus on consumer foods and confectionery with integrated solutions to produce wafers, biscuits, baked goods, chocolate, pralines, filled products, nuts, coffee, and more.

It will be led by Haas CEO Germar Wacker who will also join the Bühler executive board.

“With this move, we can create significant value for our customers and position ourselves as clear leader in the growing consumer foods market,” says Bühler CEO Stefan Scheiber.

Like this: Like Loading...