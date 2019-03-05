Bühler and Alfa Laval target booming insect sector

Bühler Insect Technology Solutions is joining forces with Alfa Laval to offer advanced modular insect plant solutions to the growing insect protein sector.

The insect industry reported over £300 million of investments in 2018, driven by the rising costs of protein, an increased focus on sustainability and potential health and growth benefits.

To leverage this booming sector, Bühler Insect Technology Solutions (BITS), a provider of integrated solutions for insect rearing and processing, and heat transfer, separation and fluid handing company, Alfa Laval, have been cooperating since early 2018 with the objective of combining their strengths to provide efficient, integrated production plants.

“Thanks to this collaboration, we can further increase the efficiency and reliability of our solutions, setting high standards for the industry right from the start,” said Andreas Aepli, CEO Bühler Insect Technology Solutions.

Sumit Pingle, Vice President Agro & Protein Systems at Alfa Laval, added: “With the combined offering, we are in a unique position to provide the best insect processing solution in the market with unmatched product quality and safety.”

Bühler Insect Technology Solutions and Alfa Laval aim to leverage each company’s technology capabilities, engineering know-how and market access.

The two companies have jointly developed tailored solutions for heat transfer, solid and lipid separation, and fluid transfer that can be integrated seamlessly into modular insect plant solutions.

These highly flexible solutions allow insect producers to easily ramp up production as demand increases. The products will be offered exclusively through Bühler Insect Technology Solutions.

The two companies will also cooperate on further research and development, marketing and after-sales services.

