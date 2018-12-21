Budweiser to be brewed with renewables as UK operations go green

Beer brand Budweiser is to be brewed with renewable electricity after AB InBev UK inked a deal with solar energy company, Lightsource BP, to power its UK operations.

The 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) will roll out 100 megawatts of solar power, making it the largest unsubsidised solar energy deal in UK history.

Lightsource BP will fund, develop and operate solar installations that will generate enough electricity for AB InBev’s breweries to power the equivalent of 18,000 homes.

AB InBev’s two main UK breweries – based in Magor, South Wales and Samlesbury in Lancashire – produce over 17 million bottles and cans of Budweiser each week.

The new solar capacity is expected to be added and connected by Lightsource BP at the end of 2020 and all Budweiser brewed and sold in the UK will begin to feature a new symbol to encourage consumers to choose a beer brewed with 100% renewable electricity.

The symbol, which has already rolled out across Budweiser in the US, is available for other businesses to use, in a move that the brewer hopes will help to shift consumer choice.

AB InBev said the move is part of its ongoing sustainability efforts which also includes a 25% reduction to carbon emissions across its full global value chain against a 2017 baseline.

Jason Warner, Zone President for Europe at AB InBev, said: “We want to build a movement towards celebrating and growing renewable electricity, and are asking our consumers, customers, colleagues, business partners and fellow companies to join us – we are making our 100% renewable electricity symbol available for any brands who share these values.”

Nick Boyle, Group CEO at Lightsource BP, added: “Solar is cost-competitive, scalable, reliable and quick to deploy. Our partnership with AB InBev is further proof that solar power can now be delivered at a cost-competitive price.

“This deal will help transform the energy mix for one of the UK’s biggest brewers, contributing to the overall share of renewables production across the UK.”

