British red meat exporters take advantage of Japanese opportunities

British red meat exporters are taking advantage of the Japanese food market after the Japanese Government relaxed import restrictions on British beef and lamb earlier this year.

Last week, a delegation of red meat exporters attended the Foodex trade fair in Tokyo to secure a foothold in the market.

Rhys Llywelyn, Market Development Manager for Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) Market Development Manager, was part of the delegation.

“The opening of the Japanese market comes at a good time in so many ways,” he said. “Obviously, Brexit means we have to redouble efforts with the help of Welsh Government’s Enhanced Export Programme to find emerging export destinations.

“But also the World Cup in Japan gives us a great platform this year to showcase our products, with the message that Welsh red meat is high in protein and vitamins and ideal for an active lifestyle.”

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, said: “I am pleased that Welsh lamb and beef can now be exported to the Japanese market.

“We want to showcase our food and drink on the global stage, and this trade fair can be the first stage in showing why our produce is world renowned for its quality.

“This event will be followed up by a trade development visit for food and drink companies in June this year.”

She added, “Brexit is now less than a month away and it is more important than ever that we promote the Welsh brand as much as possible.

“With the World Cup approaching later this year we want to ensure it’s not just the Welsh rugby team leaving an indelible mark in the Far East in 2019.”

Growing appetite for British lamb

Lamb is enjoying a renaissance in Japan with consumption growing steadily over the past three years. In major cities, restaurants have recently opened specialising in the distinctive ‘Jingisukan’ grilled lamb or mutton dish.

Hopes are high that there could be opportunities for Welsh Beef in the market too, with Japanese consumers placing a premium on some cuts which are in less demand in Britain and Europe.

“While no-one expects Japan to become a huge market for us overnight, it’s certainly one which is worth exploring for Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef,” said Llywelyn.

