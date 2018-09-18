British gin breaks £2bn mark as ‘ginaissance’ continues

The growing global thirst for British gin shows no signs of slowing with sales breaking the £2 billion mark, according to the latest report from the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

The report shows the summer of 2018 reached record highs for gin with sales, both home and abroad, peaking at £2.2 billion.

The records show that combined yearly sales of gin in the UK and British gin overseas have doubled in the last five years. In 2013 the total value of gin sales, UK and exports, reached just over £1 billion.

The latest figures taken from the WSTA’s Market Report show that in the 12 months to June this year sales in the UK were worth over £1.6 billion, up 38% on last year.

Brits bought almost 60 million bottles in our shops, supermarkets, pubs and restaurants which means the equivalent of an extra 14.4 million bottles were sold in the UK, worth an extra £516 million, compared to last year.

Add to this the £532 million worth British gin exported in the last 12 months, according to HMRC, gin has broken the £2 billion mark as predicted by the WSTA last month.

Thanks to a surge in popularity of British gin, which has been dubbed the ‘ginaissance’, gin is outperforming any other spirit in terms of growth of sales in the UK. The juniper-based spirit now accounts for a 68% of value growth in the spirits sector.

But despite gin proving it is just the tonic for UK business, the nation’s favourite spirit is set to take a hit if the Chancellor goes ahead with planned rises to alcohol duty in the Autumn Budget.

Philip Hammond is planning a 3.4% duty rise in line with inflation which would undermine an ambitious industry looking to go global.

The rapid growth in UK distilleries and an increasing number of gin brands launched to market on top of the heatwave of 2018 has helped gin sales grow beyond expectations.

