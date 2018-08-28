Britain’s extreme weather to push up food prices by £45m per week

A cold and challenging winter followed by the heatwave this summer is set to raise the prince of food and drink in Britain.

According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) said that the extreme weather witnessed this year has put “particular stress on farming costs and yields”.

Domestic food production has felt the effects, with wholesale prices for vegetables rising markedly.

From March to July the farm gate price of onions (+41%), carrots (+80%), lettuce (+61%), wheat for bread (+20%) and strawberries (+28%) rose by a fifth or more each, according to the European Commission.

Dairy production had also suffered until recently, registering 11 consecutive weekly falls as the hot weather hampered grass growth. This has seen the farm gate price of butter rise 24% since March.

Even when grass growth returns to normal, the reduced grazing seen this year will have a lasting impact. Some farmers have had to turn to already depleted backup supplies to boost production, which will keep upward pressure on feed costs in the coming winter.

Though the heat has reduced the fertility of pigs and contributed to an 8% rise in piglet prices since March, the price of red meat is set to fall marginally in the short run.

This is as farmers look to sell livestock earlier than normal to reduce the burden on grazing land. Still, in the longer run, prices are set to rise as feed availability is affected by a weak harvest.

Much of UK’s grain – used to feed livestock, as well as for numerous food products – is imported from Europe, which has also seen record high temperatures this year. Reserves have kept prices from spiking drastically thus far, but industry forecasts and futures prices point toward coming increases.

Wheat, which features heavily in European and British shopping baskets, is a concern. The wheat harvest is forecast to be down by 5% this year, and European wheat futures are currently trading around 30% higher than at the end of April.

With the wholesale price of many crops already rising very significantly and meat prices set to climb in coming months it seems likely that wholefood prices will rise at least 5%.

Using research from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs into the sensitivity of consumer prices to wholesale price shocks, Cebr estimates that the extreme weather will ultimately drive up the costs to UK consumers by £45 million per week – equivalent to a rise of £7.15 per month per household.

