Britain to produce paper straws as retailers ditch single-use plastics

Paper straws are set to be produced in the UK again after a forty year hiatus as retailers and restaurants move away from single-use plastics.

Transcend Packaging, which was established last year by veteran players in the packaging industry, will produce eco-friendly paper straws and folding cartons this summer.

The company was selected by McDonald’s UK and Ireland as the restaurant ditches single-use plastic straws for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. The move to paper straws beginning in September with complete slated for 2019.

Transcend Packaging works in partnership with local and regional government, leading companies and the wider public to provide eco-friendly packaging solutions enabling business growth while preserving a healthy environment for future generations.

Managing Director Lorenzo Angelucci said: “I am delighted that McDonald’s has taken this visionary step towards reducing the environmental impact of the food industry.

“Spurred on by Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet series we hope that Transcend’s new range of environmentally friendly products will be part of the solution for a greener world.”

Paper used by Transcend in the straw production for McDonald’s UK will come from certified sources, endorsed by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council).

