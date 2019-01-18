Brexit guide launched for UK seafood industry

A guide to support seafood businesses in preparing for Brexit has been launched this week by Seafish, the public body that supports the UK’s £10 billion seafood industry.

Produce by the regulation team at Seafish, the ‘UK Seafood Industry Guide – Preparing your Business for EU Exit’ is intended to “provide practical guidance to seafood businesses on day-to-day scenarios likely to be encountered from 29 March”.

The guide brings together technical notices, government communications and other relevant information to help seafood businesses to prepare for Brexit, whatever form it might take.

Among the topics included are food safety, traceability, product labelling, importing and export and protected geographical indicators.

It also signposts businesses to information and resources less specific to seafood sector.

“While no one can provide all of the answers to the questions raised by leaving the EU and the form it will take, our guide to preparing your business for EU exit provides practical advice that seafood businesses can take now to prepare for all contingencies,” said Seafish Head of Regulation Fiona Wright.

“We will continue to update this guide on our website as further information becomes available, as part of our continuing work of interpreting and understanding the changing landscape and identifying risks and promoting opportunities for the entire seafood sector.”

Seafish said the guide will “continue to be updated and reviewed as new information comes to light”.

