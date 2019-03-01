Brexit leads to cancelled orders for UK meat exporters

The lack of clarity around Brexit has led to overseas customers cancelling orders and buying their products elsewhere, spelling dire news for British meat exporters.

According to the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), this is set to cause major disruptions to the supply chain and have severe financial consequences for British meat companies who may struggle to win back lost business.

“Last week we were inundated with inquiries from members wanting information on what exactly is going to happen,” said BMPA Chief Executive Nick Allen.

“Despite numerous crisis meetings with Government officials, we are still no closer to getting definitive guidance on tariffs, certification and health marks that our members desperately need. Unfortunately, the disruption has already started and damage is already being done.

“The lack of clarity around Brexit is now causing orders to be cancelled and effectively closing-off once lucrative export markets to British firms.”

BMPA said the problem is threefold and affects the whole food supply chain.

Delays in announcing what tariff rates will apply in the event of a no-deal Brexit mean that shipments to overseas markets that set off tariff-free will arrive at their destination after 29 March and be subject to an, as yet, undetermined tariff. Those overseas customers have no way of knowing how much extra they will be required to pay.

The insurers that cover these consignments and facilitate the movement of goods between countries are refusing to indemnify against losses related to a no-deal Brexit.

There is also confusion about which health mark should be used. The health mark is the stamp that indicates which plant meat has been processed at and is a key factor in insuring traceability and provenance. So far, no decision has been made by Government over what this mark should be.

Also, no formal acceptance of our change of status as we cease to be an EU member state has been received from our major export markets. This means that there is a real danger that any product that gets shipped bearing the wrong mark will be turned away at its destination.

During March meat processors will be faced with the conundrum that they will be buying animals to process without any understanding of what the market may look like post 29th March.

And, it won’t be a simple matter of selling more product into the UK market because most of the £1 billion worth of meat exported is made up of cuts that are popular overseas but not here in Britain.

The red flag has been raised and we are calling on Government to support the British meat industry with clear information and guidance and to step up efforts to agree trading terms with our most valuable overseas trading partners.

