Biscuit International snaps up Northumbrian Fine Foods

Biscuit International has acquired Northumbrian Fine Foods (NFF), the UK-based gluten- and milk-free biscuit manufacturer from CriSeren Foods.

Created in 1936, NFF has experienced strong growth in recent years and is now the UK’s largest gluten and milk-free sweet biscuit manufacturer.

As well as supplying supermarket own-label biscuits, NFF also owns the Prewett’s brand. In 2017, its annual turnover exceeded £27 million.

Biscuit International said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to “continue expanding its products offering and geographical footprint whilst addressing growing consumption trends in Europe such as organic and free-from products”.

The company expects to leverage on NFF’s range of products, innovation and production capabilities as well as its experienced management team to seize growth opportunities on the free-from biscuit market.

According to a Euromonitor study, gluten and milk-free products are expected to generate £8.7 billion in sales in Europe by 2021, a 60% increase compared to £5.4 billion in 2016 that is increasingly driven by change in consumers’ lifestyle.

The acquisition will allow Biscuit International to propose a wider offering to its European clients, it said, whilst significantly reinforcing its presence in the United Kingdom.

It will therefore enable NFF to address new markets throughout Europe for gluten- and milk-free biscuits whilst at the same time offering Biscuit International the opportunity to benefit from NFF’s close working relationship with UK multiple retailers and brands.

NFF’s senior management will remain unchanged, with Biscuit International benefiting from the team’s experience to help drive growth in the European market.

