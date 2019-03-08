Have your say on the biggest trends in the nutraceuticals industry

In a market where personalisation, digital technologies and alternative foods are on the rise, the definition of nutraceutical is evolving.

Informa Exhibitions, which organise Vitafoods Europe, want your insights on the biggest trends in the nutraceuticals industry, giving you the opportunity to share what ‘nutraceutical’ means to you.

Stakeholders from across the nutraceutical, health and wellness industries are invited to share their predictions in a short survey to help us understand the biggest opportunities, and challenges, facing the industry.

Informa said the results will be used to help it gain a better understanding of the current level of understanding about nutraceuticals, future predictions and your own personal experience of working in the industry.

Ultimately, your input will help to establish a more unified vision of nutraceuticals that will create a more compelling and credible appeal to today’s savvy consumer.

