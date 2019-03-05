Beyond Meet adds plant-based ground beef challenger to portfolio

Beyond Meat has bolstered its plant-based portfolio with the addition of Beyond Beef, offering a vegan facsimile of ground beef.

The company said Beyond Beef is “designed to have the meaty taste, texture and versatility consumers love about ground beef, but with the added health and sustainability benefits of plant-based meat”.

The new product is made with a blend of pea, mung bean and rice proteins that provide a meaty texture that mirrors the chew and juiciness of ground beef.

“We’ve long had our eye on creating a product that enables consumers to enjoy all the benefits and versatility of ground beef while tapping into the human health, environmental, and animal welfare benefits of plant-based foods,” said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

“As is our commitment, we’ve built this latest addition to our family of plant-based meats while being thoughtful about ingredient choices that support everyday use by the whole family, including strict avoidance of GMOs, soy, or gluten.”

Beyond Beef launches in US retail later this year.

