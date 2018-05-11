Beyond Meat goes global with summer expansion plans

Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat innovators, is ramping up global expansion after revealing plans to launch its flagship Impossible Burger across six continents this summer.

The expansion, which the start-up claims is a first in the bourgeoning plant-based meat category, follows growth in its domestic United States. Last year saw the company doubles its sales and bolster its distribution portfolio to over 27,000 grocery stores and restaurants.

To facilitate its eyes for international expansion, Beyond Meat has partnered with a select group of distributors to enter fifty countries – including: Mexico, Israel, UAE, Taiwan as well as Germany and the rest of Europe, among others.

“Reflecting rapid demand growth in the United States and sustained interest from international markets, we’ve taken steps to significantly increase our production capacity,” said Founder & CEO Ethan Brown.

“These additions make it possible for us to support international launches, building upon the successful 2017 introduction of the Beyond Burger in Hong Kong.”

