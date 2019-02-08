Beyond Food secures $1m to scale food upcycling tech

Beyond Food, the Canadian start-up developing sustainable food upcycling technology, has secured $1 million in seed funding from a mix of industry and sports investors.

The funding round was led by several notable investors including cable communications pioneer Stu Rath and environmental technology inventor Jamie Bagnell.

“I’ve been involved with Beyond Food since its inception; the company is breaking new ground in sustainable food technology,” says Rath.

Several professional athletes including Joe Thornton (San Jose Sharks), Adam Lowry (Winnipeg Jets), and John-Michael Liles (Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs) also invested.

Beyond Food manufactures plant-based functional foods and sports nutrition products under the brand TDF Sports.

One of its key products is the Zero Waste Pod, a patent-pending technology that at scale promises to “dramatically improve issues related to food waste, the environment and food insecurity”.

“Our Zero Waste Pod is a first in this race to tackle the large challenges related to the excessive food waste occurring in North America and beyond,” says Dr Darren Burke, Beyond Food’s Co-Founder and CEO.

Using a proprietary process the Zero Waste Pod converts fresh fruit and vegetables into fine milled, whole plant powders packed with nutrients with a long shelf life.

In 2018 Beyond Food launched its first sports nutrition brand, TDF Sports, to showcase its sustainable technology.

The company said this recent funding will help it to expand its engineering and sales teams as well as develop new partnerships with key organisations, universities and grocers.

