BENEO opens €4.3m plant-based protein plant

Demand for meat alternatives has seen BENEO invest €4.3 million in a new production plan for plant-based protein plant in Belgium.

The plant in Wanze is part of the existing BioWanze factory – a modern biorefinery producing food, feed and ethanol.

The opening follows growing demand for plant-based proteins worldwide as consumer interest in meat-free alternatives continues to rise.

“We are seeing a big shift in consumer diets as an increasing number of consumers actively try to reduce their meat intake and seek out alternatives,” said Christoph Boettger, Executive Board Member at BENEO.

“Wheat protein was the most-used plant-based protein in new meat substitute launches in 2018 and we see great potential for this market in 2019 and beyond.”

BENEO’s textured wheat protein comprises wheat flour, wheat protein and water. With a neutral taste and stable texture, the ingredient can be used to replace meat in a wide range of traditionally meat-based products – such as burgers, nuggets and bolognaise sauce.

The new facility will be operated by BioWanze, a subsidiary of CropEnergies, the European manufacturer of sustainably produced ethanol.

Its biorefinery in Belgium utilizes the entire raw material to produce high-quality food, feed and fuel with no waste.

Boettger added: “Through this significant investment and new production facilty, BENEO can take its first steps in exploring the market for textured plant-based proteins to allow its customers to capitalise on this rising trend.”

