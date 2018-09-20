Barry Callebaut expands UK manufacturing footprint

Barry Callebaut, the Swiss chocolate manufacturer, is acquiring the chocolate manufacturing assets of the UK’s second biggest biscuit maker.

The acquisition of the chocolate factory near Liverpool is part of a new long-term supply agreement with Burton’s Biscuit Company for the supply of over 12,000 metric tons of chocolate and compound per year.

Barry Callebaut said it would continue producing chocolate at the Moreton site allowing it to expand its manufacturing footprint in the UK.

According to figures from Euromonitor, the UK is one of Europe’s largest chocolate confectionery markets in volume terms.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of the Barry Callebaut Group, said: “This transaction is an excellent example of the power of long-term partnerships and outsourcing. It is also a clear sign of our commitment to support the growth of our business in the UK market.”

