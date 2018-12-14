Barry Callebaut completes acquisition of Burton’s manufacturing assets

Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut has this week closed acquisition the chocolate manufacturing assets of Burton’s Biscuit Company’s Liverpool factory.

The successful closing comes as the deal cleared the necessary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Barry Callebaut said that the integration of this factory into its network is immediately effective.

This follows the singing of a long-term supply deal with Burton’s Biscuit Company, the UK’s second biggest biscuit maker.

Announced back in September, the deal was for Barry Callebaut to supply over 12,000 tonnes of chocolate and compound each year.

