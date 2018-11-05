Bakkavor meets US demand for fresh prepared food with new factories

Bakkavor Group, the fresh prepared food provider, has opened two new factories in the US as it steps up its international expansion and meet demand for fresh prepared food.

Working alongside US retailer HEB, the Group has built Bakkavor Texas, a dedicated new factory in San Antonio.

The factory will soon be supplying a range of fresh meals for the retailer, increasing supply through 2019.

The Group has also opened a new factory in Charlotte, North Carolina, which will shortly start to supply a range of artisan breads including focaccias, flatbreads and dough balls across the US.

Agust Gudmundsson, CEO of Bakkavor Group, said: “Bakkavor’s core strategy of delivering sustainable long-term growth includes developing our businesses both in the UK and internationally through strong customer partnerships and our leading expertise in the fresh prepared food market.

“These two investments represent a key part of this strategy and we look forward to delivering new and exciting products to US consumers.”

Like this: Like Loading...