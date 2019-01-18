UK bakery business quadrupling production with £15m investment

A bakery business based in Leicestershire has invested £15 million to quadruple production capacity at its state-of-the-art Glenfield facility.

The investment comes after Geary’s Bakeries secured a major contract with one of the UK’s largest supermarkets to supply its craft bread.

Now producing in excess of 25 million loaves, the business has needed to expand its production footprint.

It said the extra capacity will allow it to “quadruple their present output” in time.

The investment was facilitated with the support and assistance of chartered accountants Newby Castleman.

Jason Geary, Managing Director of Geary’s Bakeries, said: “We are very excited about the move to our new facility in Glenfield, which presents us with the chance to achieve further growth and build on our first-class reputation.

“We’ve been able to rely on Newby Castleman’s support and advice whenever requested, which has been important in enabling us to tie up the acquisition of the new premises.”

Stephen Castleman, Partner at Newby Castleman, added: “To offer our assistance to Geary’s Bakeries in taking this next step has been very rewarding. We are proud to play whatever role we can in helping such a dynamic, ambitious brand to flourish.”

Like this: Like Loading...