According to American Michael Gratz, Chef and Pit Master at Prairie Fire, quality is everything. Quality in ingredients, preparation, presentation and service. And his Prairie Fire award-winning sauces and slow smoked meats are testimony to this.

Inspired by his hometown Kansas City and its proud BBQ traditions, Prairie Fire BBQ offer sauces, signature rubs and prepared meat from its HQ in London’s Mercato Metropolitano, SE1. Just because summer is on the wane, doesn’t mean you can’t have that great, authentic BBQ taste all year round. Whatever the weather, there is always an opportunity for great tasting, slow-cooked food.

Prairie Fire leaves nothing to chance and so when it came to establishing the brand back in 2013, Michael applied his quality mantra not only to the taste, but to the design and image of his product packaging as well.

“We set out to create a rustic but contemporary look that captured interest at first sight,” explains Gratz. The design includes all the elements that make you think authentic barbecue from the off.

“When it came to printing the labels we didn’t have lots of space to house label inventory and our production level meant we needed a flexible solution. I also wanted the labels to have some texture, with a good stick and for the sauce label, the ability to handle condensation from refrigerator storage.

“As novices in the packaging world, it was really helpful to have someone there to help whenever we had a query, Gratz continues. label.co.uk provided great customer service and everything we needed along our initial print journey.”

When not cooking up a storm, Prairie Fire are looking at developing their product range and a yet to be released Caribbean Style Hot Sauce just won a Great Taste 2018 award. The team is also looking into vegetarian items to add to the menu.

If you can’t get to PFQ in southeast London, then the smoky rich sauce, steeped with tomato and molasses, brings Kansas to your own kitchen for cracking barbeque flavour all year round.

Prairie Fire BBQ sauces and rubs can be ordered online or found in store at Harvey Nichols and a selection of quality London butchers.

