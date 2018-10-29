AURES acquires Retail Technology Group

AURES Group, a point of sale (POS) manufacturer whose customers include food service and hospitality, has acquired US company Retail Technology Group (RTG).

RTG is not only one of the main US providers in terms of services, maintenance and support in the field of POS solutions and equipment, but above all the only one to propose a complete offer – from installation to help desk and hotline – for the POS hardware but also for the software platforms.

It provides tailored services to chains of at least 500 points of service and manages a portfolio of more than 30,000 sites; it employs over 350 people and generated revenues of approximately $40 million in its last fiscal year.

This external growth operation allows AURES to add to its hardware solutions whilst offering a complete range of associated services to meet the requirements of major retailers on the US market.

The Group thus confirms its desire to accelerate its presence in the United States and eventually become, as is already the case in Europe, one of the major players in its sector across the Atlantic.

“I am delighted with this acquisition,” said Patrick CATHALA, CEO and Founder of the Group.

“After five years of very strong corporate growth, it opens up new development opportunities for us, especially in the world’s largest POS market, the USA.”

