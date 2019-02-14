Tate & Lyle assessing sustainability of stevia supply chain

Tate & Lyle aims to assess the sustainability of the stevia sweetener supply chain via a new research project launched in collaboration with its stevia partner Sweet Green Fields.

The supply chain review will be led by Earthwatch, a non-profit environmental science-based organisation.

It will identify steps to ensure that as the stevia market grows, sustainable growing practices are embedded consistently, and socio-economic benefits are maximised.

Working in partnership with these two organisations, Tate & Lyle said it will use the research insights to “establish and spread sustainability best practice across its stevia supply chains and beyond”.

Surveying the supply chain

Much of the world’s stevia supply is grown in China on a mix of small to larger farms, including the leaf for Tate & Lyle’s stevia ingredients and those produced by Sweet Green Fields.

Local scientists led by Earthwatch have begun conducting on-the-ground research in China to evaluate the socio-environmental impacts of stevia production.

This includes analysing soil, water, waste, and energy impacts, as well as the effect on farming communities.

Earthwatch will engage with a wide range of stakeholders in the stevia supply chain, from seedling producers to family-run planters and industrial farms.

“Stevia farming is a key economic activity in many areas in China and a rapidly growing global ingredient for sugar replacement,” said Steven Loiselle, Senior Research Manager at Earthwatch.

“Our project, working with leading researchers, producers and others, shows how multi-partner collaborations can be used to promote sustainable production.

“By working with local scientists and experts within China we are developing new knowledge for both Tate & Lyle, the broader stevia industry and local communities.”

Abigail Storms, VP Sweetener Platform and Global Platform Marketing at Tate & Lyle, added: “Tate & Lyle wants to ensure that using stevia in greater quantities in the future as a replacement for sugar is a responsible choice for Tate & Lyle, as well as a healthy choice for consumers around the world.”

Like this: Like Loading...