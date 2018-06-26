Asian food businesses big on food safety, failing on antibiotics

The majority of meat, fish and dairy suppliers are failing to manage critical business risks such as greenhouse gas emissions and antibiotic use, according to the Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index.

The Index is intended for investors analysing how a $300 billion group of sixty food companies are managing critical environmental, social and governance risks.

The global ranking is produced by the $6.1 trillion investor network FAIRR which lists Aviva Investors and Schroders among its members.

The Index aims to improve corporate disclosure on sustainability issues by all major livestock, dairy and farmed fish producers to help investors capitalise on risks and opportunities in the sector.

In total, 52% of the Index are based in Asia with the Coller FAIRR Index finding that Asian livestock producers are showing leadership of food safety.

Despite concerns of a new strain of H7N9 bird flu reported to be emerging in Chinese poultry, 44% of the Index companies given the top ranking on food safety are from Asia.

China and wider Asia failing on antibiotics

China is the world’s largest consumer of antibiotics in livestock production, yet 15 out of 16 of the meat, fish and dairy companies (93%) assessed by the Index are given the worst ‘high risk’ ranking for having little or no measures in place to reduce excessive use of antibiotics.

This is despite growing levels of international action to combat antibiotic resistant superbugs. Of all 32 Asian companies assessed, 97% are ranked ‘high risk’ on antibiotics, compared to only 10% of European companies assessed.

Asian animal agriculture undermining Paris agreement

The global food supply chain is estimated to be responsible for over a quarter of global GHG emissions, and Asian meat, fish and dairy suppliers sit at the heart of it.

Yet 90% of the Asian Index companies were ranked ‘high risk’ for failing to manage or disclose their GHG emissions. This compares to only 50% of peers in Europe.

China Mengniu Dairy and Vietnam Dairy are both highlighted for diversification into plant-based alternatives to animal protein.

For example, China Mengniu Dairy’s joint venture with WhiteWave Foods has helped to develop their plant-based dairy production.

Deforestation

One of the sustainability criteria assessed by the Index is ‘deforestation and biodiversity loss’ and Asian companies scored poorly in this area too.

In total 97% of Asian companies, including all China-based companies, are ranked as high-risk on deforestation.

Chinese companies are exposed to deforestation risks in their feed supply chains. By 2026, China’s soybean imports – a significant feed commodity – is expected to increase by 143 million tons, 48% more than the amount the current leading soybean producer (Brazil) will export

“From fast food to fine dining, much of the food on our plates leads back to the Asian livestock and fisheries sector assessed by this Index,” said Maria Lettini, Director of the FAIRR Initiative.

“Investors in Asia will be encouraged by rising standards in areas like food safety. However, the failure to manage issues such as climate risk and the misuse of antibiotics is cause for concern.

“On antibiotics alone, the Coller FAIRR Index shows that most Asian meat, fish and dairy producers are ignoring the calls from regulators, health professionals and the financial community to manage and reduce their use of antibiotics. That failure puts both global public health and their business models at risk.

“As megatrends like climate change, antibiotic resistance and food technology radically reshape the way we produce and consume meat, fish and dairy, the Coller FAIRR index will help institutional capital identify both best in class companies in Asia’s food sector and those at risk of long-term value destruction for failing to manage these critical business issues.”

