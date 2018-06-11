Artificial cream substitute discovered by scientists

A substitute for artificial cream has been discovered by scientists in China that boasts a similar taste, they claim, but contains no trans-fats.

Using peanut protein microgel particles as an emulsifier, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) developed emulsion with 87% fat content suggesting a high resemblance to artificial creams.

The research, published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, was a cooperation between the academy and the University of Hull in the UK.

“Various substitutes for artificial cream are available on the market, but they have deficiencies such as easily becoming too solid or costing too much to produce, which limits their use,” said Wang Qiang, Deputy Director of the Institute of Food Science and Technology and an author of the research paper.

He added: “The new substance has the potential to be a safe, high quality and low-cost substitute for artificial cream.”

Artificial cream will face unprecedented challenges with calls from the World Health Organization (WHO) to eliminate trans-fats, and finding a substitute with no trans-fat is urgent, the academy said.

In May, WHO called on governments around the world to eliminate trans-fats by 2023.

