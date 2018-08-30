Arla invests €36m in whey innovation centre

Arla Foods is investing €36.3 million in a new innovation centre in Denmark which aims to use milk and way to meet growing global demand.

Last year, the company opened the Arla Innovation Centre in Skejby, Denmark, now it’s doubling down by creating an R&D hub for milk and whey-based ingredients.

The centre will be part of Arla Foods Ingredients (AFI), the subsidiary that has transformed whey from what was once considered a waste product to premium ingredients.

“The world’s population is growing, which increases the need for healthy and sustainable food. It is a big challenge, and in Arla we want to be part of the solution,” said CEO Peder Tuborgh.

“We know that dairy nutrition can play an important role in securing a healthy and balanced diet for people across the world, and with this innovation centre we will use cutting edge research and technology to explore milk and whey to their full potential as ingredients for a wide range of nutrition.”

The new centre will be located in Nr. Vium in close proximity to Arla Foods Ingredients’ largest production site, Danmark Protein.

At the centre, scientists, technicians and innovators will cover all aspects of R&D within whey and milk – from advanced separation technologies to isolate specific components of the whey or milk, to heat treatment and pasteurisation technology to improve functionality and shelf-life.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2019, and the centre is expected to open in 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...