Arla launches high-protein biscuit concept

Arla Foods Ingredients has unveiled a new concept that it says will help biscuit manufacturers tap into high-protein and healthy indulgences trends whilst also overcoming technical challenges.

According to Mintel, one in four consumers now looks for cookies or biscuits that are high in protein. The number of sweet and savoury biscuit launches in North America and Europe featuring protein claims has more than doubled in the last five years. However, producing indulgent, high-protein biscuits can come with processing and sensory challenges.

Arla Foods Ingredients’ new Whey-Pro Biscuit concept features Nutrilac, the company’s whey protein ingredient, in an indulgent biscuit recipe with a premium look, taste and feel.

The concept was designed to create biscuits with the right structure and appearance after baking, as well as low water activity for long-lasting crispness and low risk of microbiological spoilage.

It helps overcome issues such as unpleasant aftertaste and unattractive appearance and qualifies for a high-protein claim in the EU.

Lene Hald, Senior Category Manager, Bakery, at Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “High-protein and healthy indulgence are both important trends in the baked goods category.

“Biscuit manufacturers who tap into them have a great opportunity to grow their market share. Our new concept demonstrates that it’s definitely possible to combine a high-protein claim with an indulgent taste and texture, while overcoming technical challenges.”

