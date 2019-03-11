Arla Foods reveals carbon net zero ambition

Arla Foods, the largest dairy cooperative in Europe, is aiming to be carbon net zero by 2050 after demonstrating business growth without environmental impact.

The company’s ambition also includes balancing nitrogen and phosphorus cycles to support clean water systems, and be more closely aligned with nature to increase biodiversity in Britain.

While Arla has managed more than 40% more milk since 2005, its CO2 emissions have reduced by 22% across production and packaging; on farms CO2 emissions per kilo of milk have reduced by 24% since 1990.

“One of the greatest challenges facing us all is providing natural, nutritious food for a growing population whilst reducing our collective impact on the world around us,” said Arla Foods UK MD Ash Amirahmadi.

Arla has already shown this is possible and the new ambitions announced today will ensure Arla’s farmers, production sites and products continue to play their part in developing a sustainable world for everyone.”

Whilst the targets are ambitious and will require radical changes across its business in the decades to come, Arla says they are possible given the rapid pace of change in technology and ever-increasing on farm efficiencies.

