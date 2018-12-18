In a bid to push its expertise further on down the supply chain, Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed a new Head of Food Innovation & Downstream Strategy.

Kristen Eshak Weldon joins LDC from Blackstone, where she spent 13 years in positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as Senior Managing Director (Partner) and Co-Head of the London office for Hedge Fund Solutions.

The appointment is part of the global merchant firm’s plans to meet the growing global demand for food. To that end, it is moving further downstream and spreading out its expertise across the supply chain.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Kristen to LDC, as the most recent member of our Executive Group,” said CEO Ian McIntosh.

“She brings a wealth of experience in global asset management and as a strategic advisor, and I am confident that her appointment will contribute to LDC’s successful implementation of our strategic plans and projects to innovate in food and move further downstream, as we strive to meet global demand for food and sustain a growing population.”

