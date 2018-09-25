Amcor invests $25m to expand Madison facility

Flexible packaging manufacturer Amcor is investing more than $25 million to upgrade its Madison facilities to expand capacity, improve quality and reduce waste while updating technology.

The investment includes the acquisition of new machinery and updates to existing infrastructure to enable expanded service offerings for customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, food and home/personal care markets.

“We are excited and proud to be growing in Wisconsin for our customers in North America, and to be investing in support of our winning teams and products,” said Amcor Flexibles Americas President Tom Cochran.

Amcor and Neenah-based Bemis announced in early August an agreement for Amcor to acquire Bemis and combine the two companies. Bemis is more than 4,500 employees in Wisconsin.

According to Amcor Flexibles Madison General Manager Timm Goodmanson, the expansion is expected to result in a close to 50% increase in employment at the plant.

Like this: Like Loading...