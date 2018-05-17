Alliance creates world’s third largest olive oil brand

The Avril Group is joining forces with the founding families behind Costa D’Orga – Sabatini and Santirosi – to create the world’s third most important olive oil brand.

The alliance aims to create a global olive oil brand combining “natural authenticity, innovation and traceability”.

The alliance has two main objectives, being the acceleration of profitable growth of the Costa D’Orgo brand in domestic and international markets. Secondly, it aims to secure international growth for the Avril Group.

Olive oil offers considerable potential for international growth. The global market was worth €12 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow by 4%-5% a year to reach €17 billion by 2025, driven by a rise in demand (notably in China and North America).

Financial terms were not disclosed.

