Algaia expands French algae facility with €4m funding boost

Algaia is expediting the development and installation of a new speciality seaweed extraction production unit at its manufacturing facility in Brittany after securing €4 million in funding from its principle shareholder, Maaborut Products.

The funding will be used to expand the production facility and innovation centre, which is dedicated to speciality algae extracts.

Algaia works with local fishermen to harvest brown algae just a few kilometres from its plant in Brittany, France, to ensure a constant fresh local supply of seaweed biomass.

Algaia previously invested €5 million in 2017/2018 in its facilities in Lannilis, France, to develop new marine ingredients, improve processing, and increase capacity.

The company intends to install a new specialty algae extract production line based on innovative technology developed in the past three years.

The new production unit will expand Algaia’s portfolio beyond traditional seaweed extracts, adding functional liquid products for Ag-tech market.

“We are expanding both our portfolio and our geographical presence,” said Fabrice Bohin, CEO of Algaia.

“Innovative products and technologies are currently being developed for launch in the coming months. We also are strengthening our positions in the Americas where, as in Europe, we identified a growing interest in marine-derived ingredients.”

